AC Milan stay in chase for Europe with Torino draw in Serie A

AC Milan battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Torino on Monday keeping their bid for Europe alive by moving fifth in the Serie A table.

Andrea Belotti had put Torino ahead after 21 minutes with his 14th league goal of the season and Marco Benassi adding a second for the hosts five minutes later.

But Milan’s 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Adem Ljajic’s penalty to prevent the hosts going 3-0 up after just 32 minutes.

And once the storm had passed Milan responded positively with Andrea Bertolacci scoring on 55 minutes and Carlos Bacca slotting in a penalty five minutes later.

Milan played the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Alessio Romagnoli was sent off on 88 minutes for a second yellow card.

They overtake city rivals Inter Milan, moving fifth with 37 points, eight points behind leader Juventus, ahead of Saturday’s clash against third-placed Napoli.

Torino, knocked out of the Italian Cup 2-1 last week by AC Milan, stay eighth equal on 30 points with Fiorentina, six points off the first European qualifying place.