An Indian fairytale will travel to Iran when Aizawl FC meet Zob Ahan in a qualifier for the Asian Champions League this month. And it has fallen on a man whose name has Paulo and Coelho to ensure that the story becomes an international bestseller.

Zob Ahan were runners-up in the Asian Champions League in 2010. In Ghasem Hadadifar, they have a midfielder and vice-captain who was in Iran’s World Cup squad in 2014. Zob Ahan finished fourth in Iran’s apex league last term, a competition that is also called IPL. The knockout match will be in Ispahan about 340km from Tehran on January 30.

“This is a very good challenge. We are looking forward to representing the people of Mizoram and India,” said Paulo Jorge Coelho Menezes, Aizawl FC’s Portuguese coach here on Saturday.

Aizawl FC play Mohun Bagan in the I-League on Sunday at Salt Lake stadium with both teams on 10 points, though the defending champions have played two games less.

“We are a young team with young players. We don’t shy away from putting 17-year-olds on the pitch and having 18-year-old players on the bench in the I-League. But just because we are young, don’t think we would be afraid,” said Menezes, 39.

Complementing the youngsters is a sextet of foreigners drawn from countries as varied as Afghanistan --- defender Masih Saighani, though he has spent all his life in Frankfurt ---- Liberia, Romania, Japan, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Menezes was appointed this season because Khalid Jamil had switched to East Bengal with four players. Five other first-team players too left and on Saturday, there were reports that medio H Lalmuankima has refused to extend his contract and joined FC Goa.

Skipper Shylo Malsawmtluanga, who wants to end his career at home after playing in Kolkata, Goa and New Delhi, and David Lalrinmuana though have joined Aizawl FC.

It was still far from what Bhaichung Bhutia felt Aizawl FC had to do. They had to hold on to the team’s core and make some good additions, the former India captain had said when asked how the first team from the Northeast to win the I-League could stay relevant in Asia.

“Yet you see them play and it never seems like this is a team that has lost nine or 10 of its first team and the coach,” said Sankarlal Chakraborty before making his debut as Mohun Bagan head coach.

Before Aizawl FC travel to Iran, they will play four games in the I-League, the last being a return clash against Mohun Bagan on January 25. If they exit the Champions League, Aizawl will play the 2018 AFC Cup from March. They have been grouped with New Radiant of the Maldives, Dhaka Abahani and the winners of a South Asian playoff.

Menezes accepted the schedule would be tough, especially because they will need to travel to Guwahati for home games in Asian competitions, but said dealing with it would depend on how the players cope with that in mind. It is a problem only champions have to deal with.