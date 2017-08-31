Alan Shearer to visit Bangalore for Premier League Live weekend in October

Alan Shearer, Newcastle United legend and all-time highest Premier League goal-scorer, will come to Bangalore in October when a match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be screened live at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO), a statement from the organisers said on Thursday.

Manchester United take on Liverpool on October 14 followed by Crystal Palace taking on defending champions Chelsea in London.

Matches of newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Everton and Southampton taking on Newcastle will also be screened live on October 15. .

Premier League Managing Director Richard Masters said: “Premier League clubs have a hugely passionate and knowledgeable fan base in India and we look forward to bringing Premier League Live to Bengaluru -- our second fan park in India.

“From the live match screenings to the interactive football zones, there will be fun and interactive activities for fans that give them a fantastic Premier League experience.”

Shearer said: “I have seen firsthand the enthusiasm for football in India and Premier League Live will undoubtedly give local fans the chance to share their passion together.

“The event will bring the brilliant atmosphere of the Premier League for all to enjoy and I am looking forward to returning to India and meeting fans in Bengaluru.”

Alan Shearer leads the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 260 goals from 441 games.