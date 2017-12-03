Andres Iniesta to miss FC Barcelona’s trip to Sporting Lisbon due to injury
Andres Iniesta will miss FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Sporting Lisbon after picking up a calf injury.football Updated: Dec 03, 2017 18:31 IST
FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon, the Catalan giants confirmed on Sunday.
Iniesta asked to be replaced early in the second-half of Barca’s 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday, but he could return as early as next weekend for a testing La Liga visit to Villarreal.
READ | Paris Saint-Germain deserved to win, claims Unai Emery after shock loss
“Tests have confirmed that Andres Iniesta has a strain in the calf of his left leg. The player will be out for the next game,” Barcelona said in a statement.
Iniesta is unlikely to be the only Barca star left out for the visit of the Portuguese side with Ernesto Valverde’s men already guaranteed top spot in Group D with a game to spare.
READ | Samuel Umtiti, Andres Iniesta injuries rub salt into FC Barcelona wounds
However, injury problems are mounting for Valverde with influential centre-back Samuel Umtiti ruled out for two months after tearing his hamstring on Saturday.