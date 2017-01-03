 Antonio Conte warns in-form Chelsea FC of ‘biggest test’ vs Tottenham Hotspur FC | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Antonio Conte warns in-form Chelsea FC of ‘biggest test’ vs Tottenham Hotspur FC

football Updated: Jan 03, 2017 17:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Antonio Conte warned Chelsea FC to be careful against in-form Tottenham Hotspur when the two teams meet in Premier League. (REUTERS)

Chelsea FC will face their biggest test of the season against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Wednesday, manager Antonio Conte said as his team chase Premier League history.

Chelsea, who finished 10th in the league last season, are five points clear at the top and will arrive at White Hart Lane seeking to better Arsenal’s record of 13 consecutive victories in a season.

“It’s another challenge, another type of football to face (from Stoke) because Tottenham like to play from the back. They like to put a lot of pressure on when you are in possession,” Conte said.

Tottenham Hotspur FC's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Kieran Trippier, second left, after scoring a goal during the Premier League. (AP)

“We have to prepare very well because this game for sure will be very, very tough for us, but also for them. For sure (this match) is the biggest test. I think for us now every game is the biggest test.”

Chelsea showed great resilience in their 4-2 win over Stoke City but Conte expected a different challenge from their next opponents.

“Tottenham is a good team. Last season they could have won the title and this season they have a stronger team. For sure we will see a good game,” the Italian added.

tags

more from football

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<