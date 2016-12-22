 Argentina best team, France most improved in FIFA rankings | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Argentina best team, France most improved in FIFA rankings

football Updated: Dec 22, 2016 18:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Highlight Story

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named ‘mover of the year’. India jumped two places to finish 2016 at 135, their best in six years.

Argentina finish 2016 out in front of arch rivals Brazil to inherit the ‘team of the year’ title from Belgium, displaced from the FIFA summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

In all, the Argentinians won 10 of their 15 games, with one of their three losses coming in the continental showpiece on penalties to Chile in June.

France too lost their own continental showpiece in extra time to Portugal on home soil but were named mover of the year after gaining the most ranking points with 13 wins out of 17 games.

FIFA top 10 rankings on Thursday:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain

tags

more from football

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<