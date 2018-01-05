 Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger receives three-match ban | football | Hindustan Times
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who was angry after West Bromwich Albion were handed a late penalty to level the Premier League match, was charged by the English Football Association for inappropriate language and behaviour.

football Updated: Jan 05, 2018 22:48 IST
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will also have to pay a 40,000 pounds ($54,248.00) fine, slapped on him by the English FA for his inappropriate behaviour against match officials during the club’s Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.(REUTERS)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and a fine of 40,000 pounds ($54,248.00) for misconduct after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last Sunday.

Wenger, who was aggrieved after West Brom were handed a late penalty to level the match, was charged by the English Football Association for using inappropriate language and behaviour towards the match officials in their changing room after the game.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour ... was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee,” the FA said in a statement.

The Frenchman received a four-match ban for misconduct last January for pushing the fourth official after his team’s 2-1 win against Burnley.

Wenger will serve his latest ban at Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Jan. 10 and the league game against Bournemouth on Jan. 14.

