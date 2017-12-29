Arsene Wenger not afraid of losing Alexis Sanchez in January transfer window

Arsene Wenger does not believe star Chilean Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal in the transfer window which opens on January 1.

Sanchez, whose contract is up at the end of the season, had given the perfect reminder to interested parties of his skills in scoring a second-half double to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

However, Wenger, who was equalling Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson’s Premier League record of 810 matches in charge, told Sky Sports he is confident Sanchez, who took his goals tally to eight in the Premier League this term, will remain.

“I am not fearful but as you said that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation,” said Wenger. “I can only repeat what I said until now.”

READ | UEFA ‘don’t care’ about racism, says FIFA U-17 World Cup star Rhian Brewster

Wenger, whose side are level on points with fourth-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur but with an inferior goal difference, said it is was logical he should be questioned about 29-year-old Sanchez’s future.

“I never questioned his commitment but when you have his contract situation and have as a good a game, people question you,” the 68-year-old Frenchman told the BBC.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson was disappointed to see the end of the club’s eight-match unbeaten run -- the best in their Premier League history -- but took solace form the character his players showed in sticking to their task.

Palace, who have the daunting task of playing runaway leaders Manchester City on Sunday, are just a point above the bottom three though in a much better position than when Hodgson took over.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo named Globe Soccer’s Best Player for the second year in a row

“There are no positives in defeat as such,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is good we didn’t get beat by more goals. Goal difference is important.

“We showed we are a good team and we have quality players in our team.

“For us it is a question of keeping fighting. Even at 3-1 down to a team of this quality there was no resignation or sign of not doing the right things.”