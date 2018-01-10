 Atletico Madrid, Valencia breeze into Copa del Rey quarter-finals | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Atletico Madrid, Valencia breeze into Copa del Rey quarter-finals

While Atletico Madrid beat Lleida Esportiu 3-0, Valencia eased past Las Palmas 4-0 in the second leg of Copa del Rey Round of 16.

football Updated: Jan 10, 2018 10:17 IST
Atletico Madrid won 7-0 on aggregate against Lleida Esportiu in Copa del Rey.
Atletico Madrid won 7-0 on aggregate against Lleida Esportiu in Copa del Rey.(Atlético de Madrid/Twitter)

Atletico Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after seeing off third-tier Lleida, while new signing Luciano Vietto’s hat-trick fired Valencia past Las Palmas.

Playing in front of a sparsely populated Wanda Metropolitano, it took dominant Atletico until the 57th minute to extend their 4-0 first leg lead, Yannick Carrasco meeting Diego Costa’s cutback and slotting home the opener.

READ | Manchester City need trophies to be ‘big club’, says Pep Guardiola

Kevin Gameiro tapped in the second 17 minutes later after a neat burst into the box from Angel Correa, and Vitolo made it three nine minutes from the end, racing through and crashing home his first Atletico goal to complete a 7-0 aggregate victory.

Argentine forward Vietto ended a long goal drought in spectacular style less than a week after arriving at Valencia on loan from Atletico, as Las Palmas were dispatched 4-0.

Following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg, Vietto put Valencia ahead at the Mestalla with his first competitive goal since December 2016.

READ | Barcelona new signing Philippe Coutinho ruled out for three weeks

The 24-year-old, who found himself relegated down the pecking order at Atletico after Costa’s return to the club from Chelsea, struck again shortly after half-time before Nemanja Maksimovic added a third.

Vietto sealed the rout and a 5-1 aggregate win midway through the second half with a stunning 50-yard strike after spotting Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain well off his line.

more from football
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you