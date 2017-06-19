Australia vs Germany, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, highlights: GER 3 AUS 2

Goals from Lars Stindl, Leon Goretzka and Julian Draxler guided Germany to a thrilling 3-2 win over Australia in their FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 opener.Tomas Rogic and Tomi Juric scored the goals for Australia. Germany head coach Joachim Loew has selected a relatively young squad for the tournament and it will be a test for new captain Julian Draxler. Australia, on the other hand, will be at full strength and a win will be a huge confidence boost for the Socceroos. Follow highlights of Australia vs Germany, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 here.

Australia XI: Ryan, Degenek, Sainsbury, Wright; Luongo, Milligan, Leckie, Mooy, Rogic, Behich, Juric.

Germany XI: Leno, Malcolm, Hector, Draxler, Goretzka, Wagner, Stindl, Rüdiger, Kimmich, Brandt, Rudy.