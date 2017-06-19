 Australia vs Germany, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, highlights: GER 3 AUS 2 | football | Hindustan Times
Australia vs Germany, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, highlights: GER 3 AUS 2

Germany bear Australia 3-2 in their FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 opener in Sochi. Follow highlights of Australia vs Germany here.

football Updated: Jun 19, 2017 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
Germany’s Julian Draxler celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia in the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017. Follow highlights of Australia vs Germany here.(REUTERS)

Goals from Lars Stindl, Leon Goretzka and Julian Draxler guided Germany to a thrilling 3-2 win over Australia in their FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 opener.Tomas Rogic and Tomi Juric scored the goals for Australia. Germany head coach Joachim Loew has selected a relatively young squad for the tournament and it will be a test for new captain Julian Draxler. Australia, on the other hand, will be at full strength and a win will be a huge confidence boost for the Socceroos. Follow highlights of Australia vs Germany, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 here.

Australia XI: Ryan, Degenek, Sainsbury, Wright; Luongo, Milligan, Leckie, Mooy, Rogic, Behich, Juric.

Germany XI: Leno, Malcolm, Hector, Draxler, Goretzka, Wagner, Stindl, Rüdiger, Kimmich, Brandt, Rudy.

