Barcelona football club’s Twitter account hacked, fans ‘blame’ Neymar

FC Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday. It was only revealed when the club ‘welcomed’ the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

The same thing was posted on the club’s official Facebook page as well. Di Maria’s transfer news, quite unexpected that it was, indicated that it was foul play.

This has Neymar name written all over it #FCBHack pic.twitter.com/QFKedzbEi6 — Abdullah 🐥 (@AhmedAbdullah04) August 23, 2017

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2017

Both their accounts were hacked by a group called “OurMine”, which also hacked HBO.

For an hour, the club kept deleting the tweets while “OurMine” kept re-posting them again and again. The group also attempted to get the hashtag #FCBHack trending on the Twitter.

“OurMine” was also responsible for hacking the social media accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Dick Costolo in 2016.

Barcelona are seeking at least 8.5 million euros ($10 million) from Neymar for breach of contract, the club said on Tuesday following his world record 222-million-euro move to Paris Saint-Germain. Fans have jokingly said on social media that Neymar was behind the hacking.

“In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests,” Barcelona said in a statement.