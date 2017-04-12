bedforawayfans | Borussia Dortmund fans offer Monaco supporters place to stay

Football has taken a hit at the home of the world champions but it would probably take much more to dent the heart of football --- the supporters. Borussia Dortmund fans --- possibly the most well-behaved of their ilk --- jumped to the cause of AS Monaco supporters after their Champions League quarterfinal was postponed for a day by offering them accommodation for the night.

Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was attacked with three explosions that caused defender Marc Bartra undergo surgery at the hospital and postponement of the tie by a day to Wednesday.

While necessary security arrangements were made to ensure Wednesday’s quarterfinal goes by without a glitch, Borussia Dortmund didn’t forget about the Monaco fans stranded for a day due to the postponement.

Dortmund took to Twitter to spread the message among their fans. “Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm,” the club tweeted.

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

The hashtags #bedforawayfans and #tableforawayfans started trending, prompting Dortmund supporters to take up the message.

Very quickly, they started tweeting pictures of Monoaco fans putting up at their homes and sharing dinner. Even Monaco, according to a BBC report, had offered to reimburse their supporters staying in Germany with up to 80 euros.

👍 Thanks to all the fans in and around Dortmund for making #bedforawayfans possible last night! #bvbasm https://t.co/48znPI9N80 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 12, 2017

At a time when terrorism threatens to divide and isolate us, this was a massive goodwill gesture from Dortmund fans. Football too probably needed such an act to remind us that it can raise above problems of fixing or hooliganism. In a most trying time, football has again showed what a beautiful game it is.