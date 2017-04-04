Bhaichung Bhutia back as AIFF advisor after renewal of contract

Bhaichung Bhutia, former India captain, has made a comeback as the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) advisor after his contract was renewed for another one year.

“His contract had expired in November last year. His contract has been renewed for one year,” AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta said.

There were reports that Bhutia had fallen out with the AIFF after Colm Toal was not appointed India Under-17 coach with the governing body roping in Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos.

Bhutia was also removed from the technical committee of the AIFF and was replaced by veteran Shyam Thapa in March.

The former India captain was appointed advisor to the AIFF and to president Praful Patel in October 2015, for overall issues of the game looking ahead to the U-17 World Cup.

During his tenure, India’s national ranking had leapt from 175 to 130 and they are set to be ranked number 101 in the FIFA rankings to be released on April 6.

“From 175 to 101 is big improvement. It has not happened in the last 20 years. If we win two more games, then we would certainly break into top-100. Going ahead into the U-17 World Cup in October, it’s a big boost. We will be focusing more on grassroots programme,” Dutta said elaborating on Bhutia’s role.