Bhaichung Bhutia offers football training to reformed LeT militant Majid Khan

Indian football icon, Baichung Bhutia, has written to Jammu and Kashmir’s football association extending his support to Kashmiri youth Majid Khan in pursuing his football dream.

Majid Khan, who is considered to be one of the top football players from the valley, reportedly joined terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). However, the young goalkeeper surrendered to the authorities on Friday following his mother Ashiya Begum’s emotional pleas.

In light of this developement, Bhutia has offered Majid a training stint at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School in New Delhi. “I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I felt he requires a platform to play the ‘Beautiful game,’ again” Bhutia said.

“I have already touched base with the J&K Football Association offering him to train with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi. I want him to train under my Coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him,” Bhutia revealed.

“I also read that he has been a promising footballer since his childhood and has even won quite many trophies,” added India’s highest capped international player.

“Once you start kicking the ball again, you never know, your lives may just kick-off again. We want Majid to come back to normal life eat the earliest,” Bhutia ended.