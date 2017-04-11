Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by explosion, game versus Monaco postponed

An explosion rocked the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League encounter against Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players, Marc Bartra was injured. The official Twitter handle of the Dortmund team, chronicled the sequence of events on their Twitter handle (@BVB).

The handle stated that the game against Monaco has been postponed to Wednesday.

Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Bitte bewahrt Ruhe. Derzeit tagt der Krisenstab im Stadion. Wir informieren umgehend, sobald es Neuigkeiten gibt. — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Entscheidung über mögliche Spielabsage/-neuansetzung fällt um 20.30 Uhr. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to the stadium. “The bus set off” from the team’s hotel to the stadium when “three explosive charges have detonated,” said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

German daily Bild reported that the Spanish defender Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital. According to Dortmund Police reports, windows were broken on the team bus.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Borussia Dortmund were scheduled to play their Champions League encounter tonight against Monaco. This was the first leg of the quarter-finals.