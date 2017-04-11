 Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by explosion, game versus Monaco postponed | football | Hindustan Times
Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by explosion, game versus Monaco postponed

An explosion rocked the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League clash against Monaco, with player Marc Bartra being injured. The quarter-final against Monaco has been postponed to Wednesday.

Apr 12, 2017 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent/Agencies
Borussia Dortmund

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was hit by three explosions ahead of their Champions League quarter-final encounter against Monaco in Dortmund. The game has been postponed to Wednesday night.(AP)

An explosion rocked the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League encounter against Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players, Marc Bartra was injured. The official Twitter handle of the Dortmund team, chronicled the sequence of events on their Twitter handle (@BVB).

The handle stated that the game against Monaco has been postponed to Wednesday.

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to the stadium. “The bus set off” from the team’s hotel to the stadium when “three explosive charges have detonated,” said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

German daily Bild reported that the Spanish defender Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital. According to Dortmund Police reports, windows were broken on the team bus.

Borussia Dortmund were scheduled to play their Champions League encounter tonight against Monaco. This was the first leg of the quarter-finals.

