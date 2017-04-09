Bundesliga: Bayern Munich extend lead with win over Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski scored twice against his former side to help Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich warm up for Real Madrid by downing Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on Saturday.

Lewandowski scored with a free kick and a penalty to take his tally to a Bundesliga-leading 25 goals, overtaking Dortmund counterpart Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Lewandowski was forced off with an apparent right shoulder injury, and Bayern will be hoping the striker is fit to face Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal in Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was already thinking of Wednesday’s clash, leaving out goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller to give them every chance of being fit.

Dortmund, on the other hand, was without Marco Reus, Andre Schuerrle, Julian Weigl, Shinji Kagawa, and Erik Durm, while Lukasz Piszczek stayed on the bench, forcing coach Thomas Tuchel to start 18-year-old defender Felix Passlack.

Franck Ribery fired the home side off to a great start, blasting home after Philipp Lahm sent the ball in, and Lewandowski’s free kick made it 2-0 inside 10 minutes.

Munich's Robert Lewandowski, front, scores from a free-kick against Borussia Dortmund. (AP)

Arjen Robben twice went close and Lewandowski might have got another before Raphael Guerreiro pulled one back to allay Dortmund’s fears of a rout. Arturo Vidal’s botched clearance went straight to Guerreiro and he hammered the ball to the top left corner.

Robben again went close, then drew a good stop from Roman Buerki, before tempers frayed with penalty appeals at either end, and Lewandowski getting a kick in the face from Marc Bartra.

Robben finally got his goal early in the second half, a copy of countless goals he’d scored before by cutting in from the right before shooting with his left boot.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng cleared Aubameyang’s effort off the line before Lewandowski was brought down by Buerki at the other end. He dusted himself off and duly scored from the spot before indicating the problem with his shoulder.

Bayern maintained its 10-point lead with six games remaining.

Dortmund, which hosts Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, stayed fourth after failing to capitalize on third-placed Hoffenheim’s earlier defeat in Hamburg. The top three automatically qualify for Europe’s premier competition.