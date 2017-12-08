 Bundesliga club Bayern Munich fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans in Champions league tie | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bundesliga club Bayern Munich fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans in Champions league tie

German football giants Bayern Munich have been fined €20,000 for the fake notes thrown on the pitch in a Champions League tie against Anderlecht in November. The fans also criticised UEFA via a banner in the same match.

football Updated: Dec 08, 2017 23:28 IST
Omnisport
Bayern Munich won the Champions League tie against Anderlecht 2-1
Bayern Munich won the Champions League tie against Anderlecht 2-1(AFP)

Bayern Munich have been fined €20,000 after fans threw fake notes on the pitch during a Champions League clash with Anderlecht last month.

Supporters threw rolls of mock-up €500 bills at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in protest against the high cost of tickets.

They also held a banner apparently criticising UEFA for their pricing policy, which read: ‘Is your gr€€d now finally satisfied?’.

READ | Indian football growing, says Former Liverpool and Leicester City striker Emile Heskey

Travelling fans were angered after some reportedly paid as much as €100 for match tickets.

European football’s governing body has decided to fine them after they were charged with throwing objects and displaying illicit banners.

Spartak Moscow have also been fined €3,000 for setting off fireworks in their draw with Maribor.

more from football
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you