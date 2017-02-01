Burnley grab Robbie Brady, Southampton land Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli

Burnley splashed out a reported club record £13 million ($16 million) to sign Norwich winger Robbie Brady, while Southampton’s swoop for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini was one of the other notable deals on transfer deadline day.

Republic of Ireland star Brady agreed a three-and-a-half year deal and became Burnley’s second signing of the day following their capture of Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood for a reported £5 million ($6.2m).

Westwood, 26, signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year’s extension.

With many Premier League clubs playing crucial fixtures on Tuesday, it was a significantly less busy deadline day than in previous years.

Southampton boss Claude Puel bolstered the League Cup finalists' attacking options with the signing of Italy international Gabbiadini.

Southampton boss Claude Puel bolstered the League Cup finalists’ attacking options with the signing of Italy international Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old, who has six caps for his country, is believed to have cost the Saints an initial £14 million ($17.6m).

“I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it’s happening I can’t wait to start playing,” Gabbiadini said.

Saints director of football Les Reed added: “Manolo is another exciting addition to our attacking line-up ahead of the final months of the season.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes to agree a deal for him.”

Earlier in the day, Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is reunited with his former manager Puel and provides cover for first-choice Fraser Forster, with deputy Alex McCarthy out injured.

Struggling champions Leicester signed Mali defender Molla Wague on loan until the end of the season.

France-born Wague joins on loan from Udinese with the consent of his Spanish parent club Granada and the Foxes have an option to buy in the close-season.

“I’m delighted to be at Leicester City and I can’t wait to get started. It’s a wonderful club and I’m excited to have the chance to show what I can do in the Premier League with the champions,” Wague said.

Sakho to Palace

Swansea sealed a cash-plus-player deal for Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew, with Wales defender Neil Taylor going in the opposite direction.

Ayew, on Ghana duty at the African Cup of Nations, has signed a contract with Swansea until 2020.

Villa are reported to have also banked £5 million in the deal.

Ayew’s brother Andre played for Swansea before making a move to West Ham last year.

“He is a very good acquisition. I’m sure his brother has given him the inside track on the club,” Swansea manager Paul Clement said.

Hull signed defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season and took midfielder Alfred N’Diaye on loan from Villarreal, also until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

N’Diaye returns to the Premier League having played for Sunderland between 2013 and 2014.

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce bemoaned the decision to schedule matches on deadline day, but he did manage to sign Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-half-year contract.

Just as the window slammed shut, Allardyce also completed the signing of Liverpool’s defender Mamadou Sakho on loan after the France international was frozen out by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

“Crystal Palace Football Club are pleased to announce the loan signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool until the end of the season,” said statement on the Palace official website.

Middlesbrough brought in Watford’s Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Bournemouth signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from League One side Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

This month has seen the increasingly wealthy Chinese Super League flex its muscles, with Brazil international Oscar leaving Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in a move worth £51 million move.

One of the few big deals of the day inevitably involved more Chinese spending as Watford striker Odion Ighalo become the latest player to be tempted by the lucrative league.

Ighalo joined Changchun Yatai for a fee reported to be around £20 million.