Cannavaro attacks ‘mummies who control Italian football’ after World Cup debacle

Paolo Cannavaro attacked the ‘mummies who control Italian football’ as the Sassuolo defender also hit out at foreign Serie A players after Italy sensationally failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Italy stuttered to a goalless draw against Sweden in Milan on Monday as the four-time world champions lost 1-0 on aggregate in a fiercely contested play-off tie.

It ended Italy’s run of 14 consecutive World Cup appearances, dating back to 1958, and increased pressure on embattled head coach Gian Piero Ventura – who strongly hinted at resigning post-match at San Siro.

Cannavaro – the brother of World Cup-winning defender Fabio – took aim at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the foreigners playing in the country’s top flight via social media.

“Guys, we didn’t lose the World Cup today [Monday]. We lost it 15 years ago when thanks to incredible cashing in by those in the football world, Italy brought in flops from every area of the world to unfairly steal places from our lads…,” Cannavaro wrote on Instagram.

“We gave them glory and fame thanks to our Italian coaches, who remain the best in the world. I only hope that now we’ve hit rock bottom there can finally be a reformation of OUR FOOTBALL!

“Goodbye to the mummies who control Italian football and space for the youth off the field as well! Get out of our damn way, thank you…

“Honour to the great Gigi Buffon who lost the possibility of being the only player to take part in six World Cups, and despite the fact he didn’t manage it, still went in front of the cameras!!! Hopefully your tears were the last to be spilled for our football!!!!

“Let us support the young Italy that will come!!!! Let us return to being the Italy that the entire world envied! Unfortunately, this had to happen for us to wake up!!!!”