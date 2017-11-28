Carlos Tevez’s tenure in Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua uncertain

Shanghai Shenhua admit Carlos Tevez has failed to live up to expectations, but the club are yet to rule out extending the forward’s deal.

Tevez, 33, has struggled since his lucrative move, scoring just four goals in 16 Chinese Super League (CSL) games.

The Argentinian was left out of the squad for both legs of the Chinese FA Cup final against Shanghai SIPG as Shenhua claimed the trophy on away goals.

Shenhua deputy general manager Zhou Jun said Tevez had failed to reach the heights the club expected.

“We decided to buy Tevez because the AFC Champions League qualifying phase was about to begin and at that time the new rules [to curb mega signings] did not come to light,” he told Shanghai TV.

“Tevez was playing quite well in both Boca Juniors and Juventus. And since there was an arms race going on [in the CSL], our club need a player who has a reputation and universal appeal.

“Of course, in the end, he is not living up to those expectations. But he keeps working very hard to be in contention to play.

“As for whether or not to extend his contract next year, it has to be a mutual choice. His future hinges on the outcome of further negotiations between the two parties.”