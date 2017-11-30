Carlos Tevez underperforming in China: Shanghai Shenhua club official

Argentina forward Carlos Tevez has not lived up to his name and is underperforming in the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua deputy general manager Zhou Jun said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was roped in by Shanghai Shenhua in 2017. Tevez, who has played for Manchester United and Juventus has scored just four goals in 16 appearances in the Chinese league.

“We decided to buy Tevez because the AFC Champions League qualifying phase was about to begin and at that time the new rules (for big money signings) did not come to light,” Jun was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“Tevez was playing quite well in both Boca Juniors and Juventus. And since there was an arms race going on (in the CSL) our club needed a player who has a reputation and universal appeal.

“Of course, in the end, he is not living up to those expectations. But he keeps working very hard to be in contention to play.

“As for whether or not to extend his contract next year, it has to be a mutual choice. His future hinges on the outcome of further negotiations between the two parties,” Jun added.