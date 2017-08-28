Carlos Valderrama, Fernando Morientes to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup in India

Five legendary football players -- Fernando Morientes, Marcel Desailly, Jorge Campos, Emmanuel Amuneke and Carlos Valderrama -- will kickoff the Mumbai leg of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy Experience on September 6. The event will mark “30 days to go” for India’s first FIFA tournament as hosts.

The legends will also take part in an exhibition match at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup in India will be a milestone in the history of football. I look forward to joining the Trophy Experience, which will bring the excitement of this landmark event even closer to Indian fans,” said Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama.

There are great expectations in Colombia ahead of the first participation of our team since Nigeria 2009,” he added. Carlos Valderrama played in three editions of the FIFA World Cup in a decorated career spanning more than two decades.

Fernando Morientes featured in two editions of the FIFA World Cup for Spain and is fondly remembered for his three UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

India will play all their group league matches of FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi. (AIFF)

Marcel Desailly was part of the French side that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and went on to captain Les Bleus to two FIFA Confederations Cup titles in 2001 and 2003, winning numerous other trophies along the way.

Striker-turned-goalkeeper Jorge Campos revolutionised the art of goalkeeping and was Mexico’s undisputed first-choice custodian in successive editions of the FIFA World Cup – USA 1994 and France 1998.

A former Nigeria international at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and Olympic gold medalist in 1996, Emmanuel Amuneke started a successful coaching career that saw him leading the Golden Eaglets to glory at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015 in Chile.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be the first ever FIFA-sanctioned tournament to be held in India and will also see the nation take part in a FIFA tournament for the first time.

Despite the milestones, ticket sales for the mega-event have been less than encouraging, something that is undoubtedly a concern for the organisers.

FIFA will hope their promotional tactics will be enough to ensure a decent turnout in the stadiums, especially in New Delhi where India are set to play all their group games.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will begin on October 6. On day 1, India play USA in Delhi while Turkey clash with New Zealand in Navi Mumbai.

KERALA LAUNCHES FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP LOGO

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, launched the host city logo for Kochi, one of the venues of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Kochi Host City Logo for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017. (AIFF)

The logo represents and reflects Kochi’s identity and will be a valuable tool in linking the local community in a global World Cup.

Alongside the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 official emblem, it will form a crucial link in the promotions and communications regarding the host city.

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi will host eight matches this October that will feature football powerhouses Brazil, Spain and Germany among others.