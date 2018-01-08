Chennai City FC host high-flying Neroca FC in I-League

V. Soundrarajan-coached Chennai City will aim to rectify their mistakes against Neroca on Tuesday in the I-League tie after suffering an initial loss against the same club earlier.

Chennai City are eighth in the standings with two wins and two draws to their name while Neroca are comfortably seated third with 14 points.

“We have a specific strategy for the opposition team and we have the support of playing on our home ground. In Imphal, we lost the match as we missed many chances and a penalty kick. Now we know our mistakes and we will go all out tomorrow,” said Soundararajan, the head coach of Chennai City.

Striker Jean-Micheal Joachim will be the man to mark for Neroca as the Frenchman has already notched five goals so far in the campaign.

Playmaker Soosairaj will be responsible for the majority of Chennai’s forays forward. The local boy, who is a mainstay in midfield for Chennai, will look to feed Jean Joachim with early balls to get the better of the Neroca defence.

Singam Subhash Singh who remains in supreme form for Neroca will once again spearhead the Gift Raikhan-led team’s attack.

With three goals to his name, Subash has managed to catch the eye of the Indian football audience with his impressive performances up front for Neroca.

“We have to prepare mentally and stand together,” said a proud Raikhan. “My team is consistently doing very well now. My boys are doing well now. The team is collectively strong.”