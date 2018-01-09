Chennai City FC play out goalless draw against Neroca FC in I-League

Chennai City and NEROCA FC played out a goalless draw in an I-League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Chennai City coach V Soundararajan opted to leave leading goalscorer Jean-Micheal Joachim out of the starting lineup in favour of Pradeep Mohanraj.

Neroca coach Gift Raikhan, on the other hand, made two changes to his side that defeated Indian Arrows on Friday.

Israilov Akhlidin was replaced by Nedo Turkovic and an in-form Singam Subham Singh missed out on a spot on the matchday squad as Ningthoujam Pritam Singh was brought in as the replacement.

Both sides, however, failed to find the back of the net in a game where chances were far and few.

Neroca remain third in the I-League games with 15 points from eight standings, while Chennai City are seventh with nine points from nine games.