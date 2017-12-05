Cristianinho set to follow in father Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps | watch splendid goals

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruling the world of football for years. Arguably the greatest footballer of his generation along side Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has delighted his fans from across the world with his magical feet.

It seems the Real Madrid star’s son, Cristianinho Ronaldo, has inherited the same ability to weave magic with a football at his feet. A recent Instagram video posted by Cristiano Ronaldo of his seven-year-old son netting a splendid goal in a local match has left football fans in awe of the little boy’s talent.

The video shows Cristianinho, also clad in jersey No. 7, dribble past a defender with élan before beating the goalkeeper with an outstanding kick. The goal appears straight out of senior Ronaldo’s book. The video has so far received nearly 10 million views and 23 thousand comments.

⚽️🙌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:33am PST

Equally breathtaking is another video of junior Ronaldo netting home a superb goal from freekick. This video too has turned out to a hit among football fans with more than six million views and 14 thousand comments coming its way. Watch the video below:

Nothing is coincidence 🙌🤗⚽️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:42am PST

Cristiano Ronaldo, it appears, is well aware of his son’s talent and is keenly following his son’s exploits on the field. He never ceases to post best moments from his son’s journey in the beautiful game. Here are some of the pictures featuring him, along with his son, on his Instagram account:

Genes 👌👌👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:00am PST

I think Cris loves them more than I do! 😜❤️ Chapter 5: available now on nike.com/CR7 #Mercurial @nikefootball A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s posts have ensured fame for Cristianinho on social media. However, only time will tell if the boy goes on to make it big at the professional level when he grows up.