Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on pregnant girlfriend, claims reality TV star

Cristiano Ronaldo, struggling to find his scoring touch for Real Madrid in the La Liga, finds himself in a fresh controversy off the pitch.

The FIFA World Player of the Year, whose girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is eight months pregnant with their child, is facing claims from a reality TV contestant that she had a tryst with the Portuguese football star earlier this year.

Aspiring model Natacha Rodrigues claims she slept with the former Manchester United star after the two had spent months messaging each other.



Speaking to the British daily The Sun, the 21-year-old said, “I knew he had a girlfriend but we became friends, there was trust between us, a bond. He was a lovely person and after messaging for so long it was amazing to be with him.

“Our night together was special but afterwards I told him I was going on a Portuguese reality show and he told me not to do it. By the time I came out he’d blocked me.

“Now I think he just used me for sex. I don’t have regrets because being with him was like a dream come true but I feel betrayed.”

Ronaldo has been with his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for 16 months.

Natacha also claims that Ronaldo gave her a tour of his Lisbon apartment, a baseball cap and €300 for a ride home after they had slept together.

Natacha Rodrigues too is eight months pregnant.