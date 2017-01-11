Cristiano Ronaldo does not see himself in coaching role after retirement

Fresh from being named the best men’s player by world football governing body FIFA, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out becoming a coach after retiring.

“Very difficult... never say never,” Ronaldo told FIFA’s official website on Tuesday. He was named the best men’s player of the 2015-16 season by FIFA at a ceremony in Zurich.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future but in this moment I don’t see myself becoming a coach.”

Ronaldo’s superb year included a Champions League and Club World Cup title with Real Madrid as well as winning the 2016 Euro with Portugal.

Ronaldo got injured in the early stages of the Euro final against France and had to be substituted. Portugal won the match 1-0.

“It was complicated. I started the game but I didn’t finish. I was very nervous,” Ronaldo said of the Euro 2016 final against France.

“I remember that I was in the dressing room. Then I went outside. I think my behaviour speaks for me really. I don’t really have anything to say. The images don’t lie. People can see how nervous I was. But I think it was a glorious day for Portugal.”

Probed about his supreme ability to dominate at the highest level after so many years, Ronaldo said it was his work ethic and support of team-mates that made it possible.

“There’s no secret. It’s working strong and arduously,” he said. “I’m playing for a team (Real Madrid) that gives me the possibility to be able to compete for these trophies. With Portugal also, I thought it was a sensational Euro,” the 31-year-old said.

“I’ll return to saying again, it was a year of dreams -- the collective performance, the individual performance, the team performance and the performance of the national team.”