Cristiano Ronaldo rejects Real Madrid contract, say reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a new contract offered by Spanish football giants Real Madrid, demanding a transfer from the club before the start of the next season, say reports.

According to The Daily Mail, Ronaldo is understood to have had the wish of quitting Real Madrid last summer. Ronaldo had earlier made it clear that he did not wish to continue with the Madrid-based club beyond 2021 when his current deal expires.

The report added that Ronaldo does not wish to play for Real Madrid beyond his term. According to a Spanish TV journalist Edu Aguirre, working for El Chiringuito, the four-time Ballon d’Or winner has informed Florentino Perez, the club president, about his decision.

READ | Sergio Aguero collapses at halftime as Argentina lose to Nigeria in friendly

The journalist claimed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club on June 30 at a ‘reasonable price’.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are believed to have rejected Ronaldo’s demand, which has made the player even more angry. Ronaldo, according to the report, does not feel appreciated at the club and their offer was another proof of how much he is valued at Real Madrid.

The journalist claimed that even though Ronaldo remains loyal to the club and also loves the fans, he has had a fallout with the management.

“I don’t want to renew. I don’t want to renew. I’m very happy with the contract I have,” is what Ronaldo told beIN Sports.

READ | Belgium-Japan football friendly nearly cancelled over terror threat

Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos shrugged aside the question by saying, “Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don’t know about these things.”

Real Madrid will be playing Atletico Madrid on Saturday and are placed third in the La Liga standings, trailing table-toppers Barcelona by eight points.

“It’s the good thing about football – difficult games come in. We have a minimum margin of error because we have wasted several points. We hope to play a good role in the derby and then we’ll see,” Ramos said.

(With inputs from agencies)