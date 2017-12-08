 Cristiano Ronaldo will win more Ballon d’Or awards, says Roberto Carlos | football | Hindustan Times
Cristiano Ronaldo will win more Ballon d’Or awards, says Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will win more Ballon d’Or awards in the future after the Portuguese star equalled Lionel Messi’s record tally.

Dec 08, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo won his 5th Ballon d’Or award to equal Lionel Messi’s tally.(AFP)

Roberto Carlos backed Cristiano Ronaldo to add to his Ballon d’Or collection after the Real Madrid star equalled Lionel Messi’s record haul of five.

Ronaldo retained football’s most prestigious individual prize for the second year running on Thursday, named France Football’s player of the year ahead of Barcelona rival Messi.

The 32-year-old claimed the Ballon d’Or for the fourth time in five years after guiding Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17, while he moved past 600 career goals with a brace in last season’s European final against Juventus.

Iconic Madrid full-back Carlos lauded Ronaldo following the ceremony in Paris by saying: “He will get more. There will be more trophies to come.

“He’ll get much more trophies.”

Another Madrid legend was in attendance in the French capital – Brazil great Ronaldo.

A two-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also won the FIFA World Player of the Year three times, Ronaldo heaped praise on his Portuguese namesake.

“He deserves the award. And here we are to celebrate with him,” the 41-year-old said.

