Daryll Cullinan, former South Africa cricketer, convicted over child maintenance

Former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan has been convicted for failing to provide maintenance for his two sons from his marriage to first wife, Virginia, with whom he had separated nine years ago.

The Randburg Magistrate Court also asked Cullinan to pay up all maintenance in arrears over the next 24 months. The 50-year-old former batsman was also sentenced to imprisonment for one year or R3,000, ‘wholly suspended’ for three years in the condition that he is not convicted again, reports sport24.co.za.

READ | South Africa wary of visiting Indian cricket team: Faf du Plessis

The report added that Virginia, in late 2013, had claimed that Cullinan took her to court on two separate occasions following their divorce, seeking reduction in maintenance payments due for their sons.

Cullinan’s financial troubles came into highlight the same year when it was revealed that he was sequestrated following his failure to pay a company named Azrapix Investments CC an amount of R19,300.

READ | South Africa will be the real test for Indian cricket team, says Graeme Smith

One of the finest batsmen for South Africa since their return to international cricket, Cullinan played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs. He averaged an impressive 44.21 with 14 tons and 20 fifties to score 4,554 Test runs, whereas in 50-overs format, Cullinan smacked 23 fifties but a mere three centuries to make 3,860 runs at 32.99 in 133 innings.