Defending champions Bengaluru FC face Chennai City FC in I-League

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will aim to continue their good start against new team Chennai City FC in the second round I-League football match at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru won 3-0 against Shillong Lajong in their opening game with Kumam Udanta Singh starring for the hosts with a superb brace.

Chennai were given a direct entry into the I-League along with Minerva Punjab FC. Chennai drew 0-0 with Minerva in their first match of the tournament.

“Chennai City may be a game old but their squad comprises players who have competed in the I-League and they’re going to look to trouble us. This will be a tougher game than our first one. It’s important that we show the same desire as we did in our game against Lajong,” Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca told the media on Friday.

Bengaluru recently signed up India defender Sandesh Jinghan. Roca said the addition will strengthen his team considerably.

“Sandesh is a good player, he can help us to be stronger, but we have to give him time to settle down mentally. We can’t pressurise him for tomorrow’s game. I know I’m counting on him and I am sure he’ll be important for us in the future,” Roca said.

Chennai, coached by Robin Charles Raja, have experienced players like Karanjit Singh, Debabrata Roy and Denson Devadas in their ranks along with foreigners Haroon Amiri and Echezona.

“We have started on a positive note, our first game was a draw, and we surely want to do well in the other matches,” Raja said.

Chennai will have their task cut out as they didn’t have sufficient pre-season training and signed their foreigners late.

“We’ll give a tough time to Bengaluru FC tomorrow and we’ll do well as a team,” Raja added.