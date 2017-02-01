 East Bengal FC replace Ildar Amirov with Australian striker Christopher Payne | football | Hindustan Times
East Bengal FC replace Ildar Amirov with Australian striker Christopher Payne

East Bengal FC confirms the signing of striker Christopher Payne after parting ways with Ildar Amirov

football Updated: Feb 01, 2017 17:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC released striker Ildar Amirov and replaced him with Australia footballer Christopher Payne. (PTI)

Kolkata football giants East Bengal on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Australian striker Christopher Payne as their fourth foreigner after parting ways with Kyrgyzstan’s Ildar Amirov.

Payne has been hired in the mandatory Asian quota for foreigners. The other three foreigners are Willis Plaza, Wedson Anselme and Ivan Bukenya.

“His (Christopher) contract has been done. We have applied for his visa,” a club official told IANS.

Payne has won the Australian League with Sydney FC in the 2009-10.

East Bengal are presently at the top of the I-League with 13 points from five matches, having won four matches in a row.

