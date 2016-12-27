Eden Hazard, the Chelsea Football Club genius, can score even when he is drunk!

There is no doubt that Chelsea Football Club’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard is an excellent player. But he is apparently so good that he once played in a match drunk from the night before and still ended up scoring a hat-trick.

According to Eden Hazard’s former teammate Rio Mavuba, the Belgian was drunk during Lille’s 4-1 win over Nancy in the final match of 2011-2012 Ligue 1 season ahead of his switch to English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea Football Club's Belgian player Eden Hazard is brought down in the box by Bournemouth's defender Simon Francis at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday. (AFP)

“We were certain to finish third and we were facing Nancy the following day. It was Eden Hazard’s last match with Lille and he wanted to organise a little something. We decided to go have a little drink. A little drink that dragged on somewhat.

“The following morning, Eden was still drunk. That evening against Nancy, not even with 30 minutes played, Eden had already bagged a hat-trick. The guy had not even slept, he drank for the entire night and he put away a hat-trick in 30 minutes. We all looked at each other, we told ourselves that this guy was the real deal,” Mavuba told STR Sport.

Hazard led Lille to the league and cup double in 2010-11. In his final season at the club, he scored 21 goals in 48 games leading Chelsea to fork out 32 million Pounds for the then 21-year-old Hazard.