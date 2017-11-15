England hold Brazil to goalless draw, Russia play out 3-3 draw against Spain

A young England team held Neymar’s Brazil to a 0-0 draw at Wembley Stadium, having also played out a stalemate with Germany on Saturday.

Tite’s men produced a tame performance in a game of few clear opportunities, as home goalkeeper Joe Hart only had to make three saves.

Romelu Lukaku became Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer by netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in Bruges.

The Manchester United striker headed in his 31st international goal from barely a yard out after some good play from Nacer Chadli, to take him clear of Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof.

Portugal struggled to a 1-1 draw against the United States in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo as Vitorino Antunes cancelled out Weston McKennie’s early opener in Leiria.

Uruguay fell to a 2-1 defeat by Austria, who failed to qualify for Russia, in Vienna despite a goal for Edinson Cavani, while World Cup debutants Iceland were held 1-1 by 2022 hosts Qatar in Doha.

The Netherlands made it two wins from two since their qualifying catastrophe by brushing aside Romania 3-0 in Bucharest as Ryan Babel scored his first international goal since May 2008.

Spain were denied a seventh consecutive victory as Fedor Smolov grabbed World Cup hosts Russia a thrilling 3-3 draw in Saint Petersburg, despite a rare international brace for Sergio Ramos.

Julen Lopetegui’s visitors took control through a Jordi Alba header and Ramos’ first spot-kick, but Smolov and Alexei Miranchuk brought Russia level with goals either side of half-time.

Russia’s Fedor Smolov celebrates scoring their third goal against Spain. (REUTERS)

Real Madrid centre-back Ramos completed his first double for Spain since scoring two against San Marino in 2005, but Smolov grabbed Russia a draw after an encouraging performance.

It was still a satisfactory international break for 2010 World Cup winners Spain, after a 5-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in Malaga on Saturday.

“Russia showed a high level of play tonight as their players all looked extremely motivated,” coach Lopetegui said.

“Russia haven’t played any competitive games and their players worked flat out in every single friendly match. But we also played well tonight.”