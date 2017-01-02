Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl to host FIFA award ceremony on January 9

The ceremony to honour the best in football in 2016 will be hosted by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl, it was announced by Fifa, the world’s apex football body on Monday.

The award ceremony will be held on January 9.

Texas-born Longoria is a renowned actress, director and producer, well known for her role in the television series Desperate Housewives for which she received two SAG Awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Longoria is also well known for her philanthropy work, having founded Eva’s Heroes, a charity dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs, as well as the Eva Longoria Foundation, which supports Latinas and education, according to a media release from Fifa.

Schreyl has spent over a decade hosting some of Germany’s biggest shows including Deutschland sucht den Superstar (Pop Idol) as well as Das Supertalent (America/Britain’s Got Talent).

The 42-year-old also has a wide experience of sports broadcasting, having hosted the Olympic Games in 2004 and a wide variety of Bundesliga, UEFA Champions/Europa League and international matches.