FC Barcelona legend Xavi set to retire at end of season, eyes coaching career

Former FC Barcelona and Spain footballer Xavi is currently the captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

football Updated: Nov 10, 2017 17:54 IST
Former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.

The 37-year-old, who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues trophies at Barcelona, is currently the captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

READ | Lionel Messi reveals ‘embarrassment’ over return from Argentina retirement

Xavi, renowned for controlling play from a central position, said his ability to recover after a game was declining.

“I’ve had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end, there’s been a descent,” he told Spanish newspaper Sport.

READ | FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Peru, New Zealand eye ticket to Russia

“Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it’s harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.

“I have the idea of getting my coaching license next year and being a coach.”

Xavi collected 133 caps for Spain during a 14-year international career, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

