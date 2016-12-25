FC Barcelona set to sign Portuguese left-back Joao Cancelo from Valencia CF

FC Barcelona will complete the signing of Portuguese left-back Joao Cancelo from La Liga side Valencia CF next summer, according to media reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Sport claimed that the defending La Liga champions have reached an agreement with the Portugal international and are willing to pay Valencia’s €30 million (£25.5m) asking price.

Joao Cancelo will reportedly sign a five-year contract with FC Barcelona, but the deal will not be made public until the end of the campaign.

The 22-year old was targeted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea. but it was FC Barcelona who were able to seal the deal after their pursuit of Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin fell through.

The youngster joined Valencia CF in 2014 on a season-long loan from Benfica, but the Spanish club made the deal permanent just a year later following his impressive debut campaign in La Liga.