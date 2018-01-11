FC Barcelona sign Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras

La Liga leaders Barcelona have signed centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras on a 5-1/2 year contract for a fee of 11.8 million euros ($14 million), the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The Colombia international has made 33 appearances for Palmeiras over the last two seasons, helping them win the league title in 2016. He also won the Copa Sudamericana with former club Santa Fe.

READ | Jack Wilshere suffered ankle injury in Chelsea draw, confirms Arsene Wenger

“Yerry Mina now comes to Barca with the opportunity to continue developing as a footballer following his move to Europe. Without a doubt the Colombian has the potential to make it,” Barcelona said in a statement on their website.

READ | Liverpool vs Manchester City in numbers: Jurgen Klopp’s men hold edge at Anfield

The promising 23-year-old is expected to reinforce Barcelona’s defence with Spanish media reports saying veteran Javier Mascherano is close to leaving to join Chinese side Hebei China Fortune.

Mina’s contract at FC Barcelona has a termination clause worth 100 million euros.