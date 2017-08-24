FC Goa rope in Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for 2017-18 Indian Super League

FC Goa confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the fourth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

The winger, who was last plying his trade for Real Zaragoza in the second division of Spain, becomes Goa’s sixth foreign recruit.

A product of the La Masia, Lanzarote largely operates from the right wing but can also play in a more central attacking midfield position and on the wide left.

Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/6gA5vvPEmJ — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 23, 2017

With over 35 goals in the top two divisions of Spanish football, Lanzarote brings a wealth of experience with him and is expected to play a vital role in Goa’s charge for the title.

Having spent the major part of his career in Spain with the likes of Zaragoza, Espanyol, Deportivo Alaves and Eibar among others, this will be Lanzarote’s second foray outside Spain having previously turned out for Asteras Tripolis in Greece where he was a part of their Europa League campaign.

Having beaten several ISL clubs in the race to his signature, the Goan club will be hopeful Lanzarote can reproduce his form from the previous season where he scored six goals and assisted a further eight in Zaragoza’s campaign.

With Lanzarote’s signature, FC Goa’s reinforcement of foreigners is now up to six having signed the likes of Bruno Pinheiro, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Sergio Juste previously.