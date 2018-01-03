FC Goa squad stuck after MiG-29K crash, ISL match vs ATK likely to be delayed

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK and FC Goa is likely to be delayed due to the plane crash at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday. The FC Goa squad was supposed to reach Kolkata in the morning, but the crash resulted in the shutdown of all the airport runways.

There is a a chartered flight waiting in Jabalpur and Delhi to go to Goa and pick up team, but the match in Kolkata looks likely to be delayed. The ISL authorities will take a call by 3:30 and in case that the team does not reach the venue in time, the points will either be split or will be awarded to the home side.

Earlier. a MiG-29K aircraft caught fire after it skidded off the runway in Goa’s Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a senior airport official said.

A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.

“The fire on the aircraft is being extinguished,” the spokesperson said.

B.C.H. Negi, the Airports Authority of India Director for the Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. “It has been closed for an hour as of now.”

(With inputs from IANS)