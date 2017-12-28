FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic handed four-match ISL suspension

FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic has been suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakhs for the club’s upcoming games in the Indian Super League.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found FC Pune City coach Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his remarks made against the referee during the post-match press conference in Goa after the match against FC Goa.

“Mr. Ranko Popovic, Head Coach of FC Pune City is fined Rs 5,00,000 (Five Lakh INR) and is suspended for 4 (four) matches of FC Pune City, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above 4 match suspension,” said AIFF Disciplinary Committee communication to the club.

Popovic had said the referee should have sent off Goa midfielder Ahmed Jahouh in the first half itself, even accusing the referee of having a lack of respect.

“If you want to talk about how many fouls they made in the game; in two games we got players sent off for nothing. Today what is this, rugby? Who was the referee protecting? Are there different rules for Pune City,” he said during the post-match press conference according to Goal.com.

‘’The number 5 (Ahmed Jahouh) had to be sent off in 10 or 15 minutes but I am very happy because we behaved as gentlemen. We didn’t make any rough fouls. We have to protect ourselves if someone (referee) doesn’t have respect for us,’’ he added.

Popovic will now miss the upcoming ISL games against NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC and ATK, respectively.