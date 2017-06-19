FIFA Confederations Cup: Chile beats Cameroon 2-0 as video reviews draw controversy
Arturo Vidal's 81st-minute header after a pass from substitute Alexis Sanchez gave South American champions Chile a win which was anything but routine, before another goal was decided by video review.
Arturo Vidal brushed off a hotly disputed video review to give Chile a 2-0 win over Cameroon in the Confederations Cup on Sunday.
Vidal’s 81st-minute header after a pass from substitute Alexis Sanchez gave the South American champion a win which was anything but routine, before another goal was decided by video review.
The Chileans had thought they’d taken the lead in first-half stoppage time when Eduardo Vargas slotted the ball past Fabrice Ondoa after a pass from Vidal.
Referee Damir Skomina awarded the goal and Chile’s players started an elaborate goal celebration, but the decision was then sent for video review — the key piece of new technology being debuted by FIFA at the Confederations Cup.
Players milled about in confusion, some briefly appearing to think the referee had blown for half-time, and Chile’s many traveling fans struggled to understand what was going on.
The review found Vargas offside by a matter of inches, enraging him and Vidal, who angrily petitioned Skomina when he blew for half time.
After Vidal put Chile ahead in the 80th, Vargas scored Chile’s second — but only after another review.
Sanchez charged through the Chilean defense, but saw his shot saved by Ondoa, only for Vargas to score the rebound. The review found Sanchez hadn’t been offside when he received the ball.