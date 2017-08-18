FIFA U-17 WC trophy experience to kick off in New Delhi on Saturday

In a first of a kind experience, thousands of children from Mission XI Million, football fans, residents and tourists in the national capital will have the chance to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup official winner’s trophy.

Tomorrow, the official trophy will be placed at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where a Mission XI Million festival will be held.

Children taking part in the football festival organised by the legacy programme of the World Cup, Mission XI Million, will get the chance to see the Official Trophy.

On Sunday, the trophy will be located at the iconic location of India Gate. A popular tourist spot in the capital, fans can come and see the beautiful piece of silverware and take photographs with it.

“This is a start of an incredible journey. The first actual FIFA World Cup to come to India, and it’s a once in a lifetime experience for someone to come close enough to it, to take a picture with it, to be with something that the world will be vying for in less than two months’ time. This is really special,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, Project Director of the LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The idea behind the Trophy Experience is to give everyone in India a truly unique experience to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup official winner’s trophy up close.

Football fans and families across India are invited to be part of the trophy experience at all six host cities, learn more about the tournament, and have their photographs taken with the same trophy the winning team lifts on October 28th.