FIFA World Cup 2018: More than 1.3 million tickets requested in 24 hours

FIFA has recorded more than 1,318,109 ticket requests for the 2018 World Cup in Russia in less than 24 hours since the sales resumed on December 5.

“Within the first 24 hours, fans from all over the world requested 1,318,109 tickets as the random-selection draw sales period goes on until January 31 2018,” FIFA said on Wednesday.

“Fans are able to apply for individual match tickets for all matches (except for the opening match and the final), venue-specific tickets and supporter tickets. In the event that the number of tickets requested exceeds the available inventory, allocation will be based on a random-selection draw procedure.”

As per FIFA, currently, most applications have come from Russia while international demand remains high and accounts for 34 per cent.

The world football’s governing body also noted that fans from Argentina, Peru, Mexico, the US, Colombia, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, China and Poland all currently rank in the top ten.