 France striker Kylian Mbappe joins Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

France striker Kylian Mbappe joins Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco

French striker Kylian Mbappe has signed for Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco.

football Updated: Aug 31, 2017 23:27 IST
France forward Kylian Mbappe arrives for a training session on August 30 at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match against The Netherlands.
France forward Kylian Mbappe arrives for a training session on August 30 at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match against The Netherlands.(AFP)

France striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris St Germain on loan from AS Monaco with an option to buy the player at the end of the season, PSG said on Thursday.

READ | Japan book FIFA World Cup 2018 spot by beating Australia 2-0

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the immediate arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The international French striker is transferred on a loan basis from AS Monaco until June 30 2018,” the club said in a statement.

“The loan agreement also includes a call option for Paris Saint-Germain which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30 2022.”

more from football
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you