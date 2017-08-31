France striker Kylian Mbappe joins Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco

France striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris St Germain on loan from AS Monaco with an option to buy the player at the end of the season, PSG said on Thursday.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the immediate arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The international French striker is transferred on a loan basis from AS Monaco until June 30 2018,” the club said in a statement.

“The loan agreement also includes a call option for Paris Saint-Germain which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30 2022.”