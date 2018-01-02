 Gabriel Jesus suffers knee ligament damage, could be out for one month | football | Hindustan Times
Gabriel Jesus suffers knee ligament damage, could be out for one month

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City forward, sustained a knee ligament damage during the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace and could be on the sidelines for a month.

football Updated: Jan 02, 2018 11:19 IST
Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee ligament damage during Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
(REUTERS)

Manchester City’s Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

City said on their website that Jesus had “suffered a medial collateral ligament injury” and will have further examinations this week to establish the extent of his lay-off.

City manager Pep Guardiola said immediately after the match that Jesus would “be out for a little bit more than one month.”

The 20-year-old forward left the Selhurst Park pitch in tears after landing awkwardly during the first half and had to be consoled by his club’s medical staff.

Jesus wrote on Instagram on Monday.

City are 12 points clear at the top of the table before facing mid-table Watford at home on Tuesday.

