Gianluigi Buffon gives shorts to a fan after Champions League match vs Barcelona

Players exchanging jersey’s with opponents after a match or gifting them to supporters is a common occurrence in the world of football. A player rewarding a fan with his shorts is far less common.

But that exactly what Juventus’ goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon did following his team’s 0-0 draw against Barcelona at the Juventus Stadium.

Buffon, who managed a clean sheet against the Catalans in front of the home crowd in Turin, as opposed to their 3-0 drubbing at Barcelona, decided to surprise a fan after the game.

After the final whistle was blown, Buffon walked up to the stand occupied by Juve supporters applauding them before causally taking off his shorts; a sight that was met with loud wolf whistle from the crowd.

He then walked right up to the branding boards and hurled his shorts into the crowd and into the hands of the lucky supporter.

The legendary custodian then made his way back to the tunnel and applauded the fans all the way through - all while he was without shorts!

The draw against Barcelona in Match Day 5 of the Champions League keeps Juventus second in Group D on eight points. Leaders Barcelona are on 11 points and have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Juventus travel to Greece for their final group game against Olympiacos on December 6; a win will be enough to see them through to the next round.