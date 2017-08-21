Girls share the limelight with high voltage football action at HT GIFA season 4!

The recent performance by the Indian women’s cricket team at the ICC Women’s World cup in England might not have won the players the tournament but they surely impressed everyone with their phenomenal performance throughout the tournament.

While women may have been neglected in the field of sports in the past, the tides sure seems to be turning, while a box-office hit like Dangal brings names like the Phogat sisters in the limelight and highlights their sport accomplishments.

Football remains a sport where female players are often neglected and are rarely seen playing the game.

With scouting young talent and encouraging participation from women players being the motivation, the fourth instalment of the biggest inter- locality football tournament in Delhi-NCR, the SARE Homes HT GIFA is back with a bang, as one of the biggest supporters of women footballers, with over 2500 registrations this year.

“As soon as I heard about HT GIFA, I encouraged my sister to participate in the tournament as she is really passionate about football and follows the sport regularly,” said Arvind Sharma, brother of Jigyasha Sharma, a participant this year.

“This tournament is a positive step forward that develops their interest in the game while also encouraging them to pursue it as a career. While tournaments like these are wonderful more should be organized for other sports as well where female players are encouraged to participate,” he added.

“HT GIFA has been a huge influence in my life. I am an ardent football fan and love to play the sport,” said Meher Tandon, participant from last year. “It is the only tournament in the capital on such a huge scale where women football players can participate. I had participated in the tournament last year and have registered this year too. I also encouraged my friends this year to participate with me and most of them have registered too. I am grateful to Hindustan Times for organising this tournament and giving women players a chance to compete and prove their skills and talent on such a platform.”

The training and pre-qualifier matches of HT GIFA began from August 12 in Delhi and Gurgaon.