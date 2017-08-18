Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s India move will make him better: Stephen Constantine

India coach Stephen Constantine has termed the signing of Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu by Bengaluru FC as a positive move for the former Stabaek FC shot-stopper.

“I think it was important for him to go somewhere he was going to get more playing time. In Bengaluru he will play,” said Constantine speaking to the media ahead of India’s tri-nation series game against Mauritius on August 19.

Commenting on the 25-year-old’s decision to return to India amid rumours of a possible switch to Portuguese Primeira Liga side Boavista FC, Constantine said his decision must be respected.

“I think Gurpreet has made his decision and we should respect his decision,” said Constantine.

Constantine also revealed that he had made his concern of Sandhu’s lack of playing time in Norway known to the Mohali born goalkeeper.

“He did not start in Stabaek and that was a concern for me; one that I made clear to him last year. He needed to be playing more games if he aims to go to the next level,” said Constantine.

Sandhu’s contract with Stabaek was set to expire at the end of 2017 and his homecoming will guarantee him more minutes according to Constantine, and also favour his growth.

“I think the opportunity for him with Bengaluru will be to get 20-30 games under his belt and he will be a better keeper for that. Then if he decides to go out after that, obviously that’s his decision,” divulged Constantine.