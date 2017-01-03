Harry Kane on Manchester United’s radar, Tottenham striker could get 80m Pounds

Manchester United are gearing up to splash around £80 million (approximately 67 crore INR) to secure the services of in-form striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Harry Kane, who scored twice against Watford to help Tottenham climb to fifth on the Premier League table, has already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and was instrumental for the club’s stellar run last season.

It is understandable that Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Kane given that the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic (35) is out of contract next season. Reports, however, suggest that United manager Jose Mourinho wants to extend his contract by another year as well.

Harry Kane has recently signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that keeps him at Tottenham Hotspur till 2022.

Harry Kane scores Tottenham’s second goal against Watford in a Premier League match in the new year. With 10 league goals in the season already, Kane might just go past 25 goals this season - his last season’s tally that earned him the Golden Boot (REUTERS)

“It’s amazing. Everyone knows how much I love this team and what I feel for this club,” Kane had said after penning down the deal.

With 10 league goals in the season already, Kane might just go past 25 goals this season - his last season’s tally that earned him the Golden Boot.

Kane is lethal to say the least in front of goal and might be an ideal replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Given that he’s just 23, also helps Manchester United’s cause.

The club has hit the right gears recently, but is way behind the number of goals scored by the other big names of English football.

While United have spent big in recent times to rope in the services of world-class players, Tottenham Hotspur have never let their stars leave on the cheap with Gareth Bale fetching a world record during his move.

If Harry Kane finally decides to don the Manchester United jersey at the end of the season, he’ll join a list of high-profile names like Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick to head to United from Tottenham.